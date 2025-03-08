Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (SVSC) stars Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu in the lead roles. Srikanth Addala directed the film, which was produced by Dil Raju. It was released in 2013 and became a huge success.

Over the years, this film has earned the status of a classic. Telugu audiences have loved its story and performances. After 12 years, the movie has hit theaters with a re-release on March 7, 2025. Many are eager to see how it performs at the box office.

However, bookings have been impressive. Trade reports confirm that first-day bookings for SVSC have already crossed 2 crores. In Hyderabad alone, ticket sales have reached 75 lakhs, while in other regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, bookings have exceeded 1.8 crores. This is a significant figure for a re-release.

Ticket sales are expected to rise further over the weekend. Many fans are booking tickets on BookMyShow, and the film will likely have one of the best openings for a re-released movie.

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu marked Mahesh Babu’s return to multi-starrer films and his first collaboration with Venkatesh. The film was made on a budget of 50 crores and earned 55 crores in shares, proving to be a commercial success.

Meanwhile, Producer Dil Raju shared his thoughts on the SVSC’s re-release. He acknowledged that audiences now prefer OTT platforms, and many hesitate to visit theaters. Despite the film being aired multiple times on TV and streaming platforms, people still want to experience it on the big screen.

He stated that good content always attracts viewers. Not only Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh fans but also family audiences are showing interest in the re-release. Expressing his happiness over the positive response, he stated that re-releases highlight an important lesson for filmmakers. If a movie has strong content, then audiences will always come to watch it, no matter how much time has passed.

