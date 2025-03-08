Actor and YSRCP member Posani Krishna Murali has been granted bail in a case filed in Obulavaripalle. However, his release from jail remains uncertain due to multiple cases against him.

A mobile court in Kadapa granted him bail in the Obulavaripalle case and rejected the police department’s petition for custody. Despite this, he remains in jail as several other cases are still pending against him.

Posani Krishna Murali was arrested from his Hyderabad residence on February 26. The charges against him include making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Nara Lokesh. He is also accused of inciting division among different sections of society.

Following his arrest, Posani was first sent to Rajampet sub-jail and later transferred to various jails, including Guntur and Kurnool, on PT warrants. His case has been widely discussed, and 16 cases have been reportedly filed against him across the state.

The public reaction to his legal troubles has been divided. Sone demands strict punishment for his past comments. Others argue that he should receive a proper trial instead of being transferred between different police stations.

Meanwhile, Posani has approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court to dismiss all cases against him. His legal battle is ongoing and his release depends on the court’s decision regarding the remaining cases. For now, despite securing bail in one case, Posani Krishna Murali remains in jail due to multiple pending legal charges.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Pawan Kalyan Once Borrowed Money From Ram Charan Amid A Period Of Financial Struggle

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News