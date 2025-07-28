Thammudu, featuring Nithiin, is all geared up for its digital release after its theatrical run. The film is set to make another attempt at impressing audiences. It combines action and intense emotions, particularly the relationship between a brother and sister, but it didn’t make a huge impact on screens. However, now, it is entering the OTT platforms, hoping to strike the right notes among family audiences. The makers hope that this digital release will give the movie wider chances across South India. Directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju, this film looked promising, gathering a talented cast and an emotional storyline.

When & Where To Watch Thammudu?

Thammudu was released in theatres on July 4, 2025, and is now gearing up for its OTT debut. The streaming giant Netflix took to its social media to announce the digital release. The announcement post on X roughly translates to, “This younger brother is on a mission to bring back his goal, his sister! Watch Thammudu on Netflix, out August 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.”

Thana lakshyanni, akkani thirigi thevadaniki ee thammudu is on a mission!

Watch Thammudu on Netflix, out 1 August in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.#ThammuduOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/5mAUQ9GXwY — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) July 27, 2025

This means the film will be available for streaming on Netflix from August 1, 2025. Additionally, viewers can stream it in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

More About Thammudu

Thammudu tells the story of Jai, a talented archer who has endured a brutal past. As a child, Jai was separated from his sister Jhansi due to an extreme event and struggles under the weight of the guilt to this day. Meanwhile, Jhansi now becomes a fearless government officer, standing up against corruption by refusing to sign a fake report after a factory explosion.

Her honesty makes her a target, and when Jai learns her life is in danger, he steps up to protect her. The film combines emotional flashbacks with action-packed forest scenery and shots of confrontation.

While the sibling relationship is at the centre of the narrative, the emotional beats occasionally feel underwhelming due to inconsistent writing. Nevertheless, it remains an emotional piece due to Nithiin’s performance and Laya’s emotional return. If emotional family dramas are your thing, this might be worth checking out from the comfort of your home.

Thammudu Trailer

