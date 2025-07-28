After ruling the big screens with Pushpa 2, Chhaava, Sikandar, and Kuberaa, Rashmika Mandanna is set to take the center stage again in Mysaa, a high-octane, female-led action entertainer. The film generated significant buzz after its powerful title reveal and eye-catching first-look poster drop.

The enthusiasm only increased after the film officially launched with a traditional pooja ceremony. Produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa is being crafted as a large-scale pan-India film with a substantial budget. Continue scrolling to know more about the upcoming movie and its grand launch.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa Journey Officially Begins

The film had its grand launch with a pooja ceremony on Sunday, July 27, 2025. The ceremony was held in a grand fashion and attended by the core team, including film producers Suresh Babu Gaaru and Hanu Raghavapudi. Principal photography is set to begin today, July 28, 2025, in Hyderabad, with Rashmika Mandanna joining the cast from the very first schedule.

The production house also took to social media to share glimpses of the ceremony with a caption that read, “#MYSAA Pooja Ceremony begins with blessings, love, and the promise of a beautiful story. Clap by #SureshBabu garu Camera Switch on by @storytellerkola garu Script & First shot direction by @hanurpudi garu Here’s to new journeys & soulful storytelling.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UnFormula Films (@unformulafilms)

All We Know About Mysaa So Far

Mysaa is billed as an emotional action thriller rooted in the culturally rich and visually captivating world of the Gond tribes. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a bold and transformative role, portraying a Gond woman with fierce intensity and emotional depth, a character unlike anything she has played before.

The movie is produced by Unformula Films and written and directed by Rawindra Pulle. Shreyaas P Krishna, known for his work on Suriya’s Retro, will handle the cinematography, while internationally acclaimed stunt director Andy Long, who worked on Kalki 2898 AD, will choreograph the action sequences.

More major announcements are expected to drop in the coming days, starting with the highly anticipated reveal of the film’s music director. Mysaa is shaping up to be a powerful cinematic experience with a unique cultural backdrop and a strong emotional core.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UnFormula Films (@unformulafilms)

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Kaantha: 3 Things We Already Know About Dulquer Salmaan’s Next Ahead Of Teaser Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News