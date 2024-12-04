The wedding is taking place tonight at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The wedding will occur adjacent to the Akkineni Nageswara Rao statue in Annapurna Studios. The venue has been packed with a lot of care.

Reports suggest that many celebrities will attend the star-studded wedding. A source revealed, “Allu Arjun and his family will be present at the wedding in Hyderabad. With Prabhas and S.S. Rajamouli also attending, the event promises to be a grand celebration, bringing all eyes to Annapurna Studios.”

At the same time, we also hear that Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Balakrishna, and many directors and producers are expected to grace the special occasion. The guest list is very limited as the family wanted a simple wedding, but many biggies from the film industry are expected to attend.

Pre-wedding festivities have already begun, with Sobhita’s Haldi and Pelli Kooturu ceremonies recently taking place. Photos from these celebrations have gone viral, adding to the excitement among fans. The pictures from these events are already floating on social media.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is currently busy with his upcoming film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Meanwhile, the couple’s grand wedding is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about events of the year.

On the other hand, Sobhita recently signed an investigation thriller in Telugu. She will be seen alongside Vishwadev Rachakonda in the film. The complete details of the film will be out soon. The announcement has been made, but the film shoot has yet to begin.

We are delighted to extend our congratulations and best wishes to the couple on this special occasion.

