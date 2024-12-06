Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who tied the knot on December 4 at the actor’s family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, made their first public appearance on December 6. The newlyweds visited the Sri Bhramaramba Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam temple in Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings for their new journey as husband and wife.

The couple couldn’t stop smiling as they were spotted by the paparazzi outside the temple, accompanied by Chaitanya’s father, veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni.

At the temple, the temple officials and priests warmly welcomed Nagarjuna’s family, who performed Rudrabhishekam rituals and offered Vedic blessings to the family.

At the same time, a video of Chay and Sobhita is currently going viral on social media. In the video, the couple is seen blushing and playing the ring game. They have to find a ring from the milk pot. The video is so cute.

Sharing the first official photos from the wedding, Nagarjuna expressed his joy and heartfelt blessings for the newlyweds. He wrote, “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives.”

Nagarjuna also reflected on the significance of the celebration, which was held under the blessings of the statue of his late father, ANR, installed for his centenary year.

Earlier this year, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged at Nagarjuna’s house in Jubilee Hills. Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and they announced their separation in October 2021. We wish our best greetings to both Sobhitha and Chaitanya as they embark on a new journey.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is busy with Thandel. The film will hit the screens in February next year.

