The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has completed eight weekends successfully at the box office. It has now surpassed the global haul of Oppenheimer to break into Universal’s all-time top three grossers worldwide. It has also beaten Despicable Me 4 to edge closer to cracking the top-grossing animations post-COVID list. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Super Mario Bros Movie at the North American box office

The animated sequel collected around $3.2 million on its 8th three-day weekend at the North American box office. It lost 788 screens in its domestic territory [USA + Canada] this past Friday, yet declined by 30.2% only from last weekend. The sequel reached $423.6 million during its 8th three-day weekend. On Monday, the film’s running domestic gross is $880k, which means it is reaching $424.5 million in North America, thereby surpassing A Minecraft Movie as the all-time second-highest-grossing video game adaptation domestically.

Edges closer to the $1 billion milestone worldwide

According to reports, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie collected a modest $5.5 million on its 8th weekend internationally. Overseas, the film experienced a 63.3% decline from last weekend, as it is also available online. Allied to the estimated domestic total of $424.5 million, the movie’s worldwide collection is $980.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $424.5 million

International – $555.8 million

Worldwide – $980.3 million

Achieves two post-COVID milestones this weekend

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has surpassed Oppenheimer and Despicable Me 4 this weekend, achieving two post-COVID milestones worldwide. It has beaten the $975.8 million global haul of Oppenheimer, making it Universal’s 3rd-highest-grossing hit post-COVID worldwide. Secondly, the Nintendo sequel has surpassed the global haul of Despicable Me 4 to become the 6th-highest-grossing animation post-COVID. The film is still inching towards the $1 billion milestone worldwide.

Chris Pratt and Jack Black starrer The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released in the theaters on April 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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