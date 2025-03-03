Thandel is finally arriving on OTT just 28 days after its theatrical release! Based on true events, the film was reportedly made on a budget of INR 75 crores. Starring Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Sai Pallavi, it is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Scroll down for the release date, cast, crew, plot, and more details.

Plot

The protagonist and his love interest share a deep bond, and she pleads with him not to venture into the ocean for fishing, knowing the dangers it holds. However, he sets sail with his crew, only to accidentally drift into Pakistani waters, where they are captured and imprisoned. Can he escape and reunite with his love? Watch the film to find out.

Cast and Crew

Chandoo Mondeti helms the film, co-writing the script alongside Karthik Theeda. The cast features Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Sai Pallavi, Sundip Ved, Shiva Alapati, Charu Shankar, Shaan Kakkar, Kishore Raju Vasistha, and Abhinav Singh Raghav. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography by Shamdat Sainudeen and art direction by Sri Nagendra Tangala. Natraj serves as the action director. The film is produced by Allu Aravind, Koppineedi Vidya, Bunny Vasu, Bhanu Prathapa, and Riyaz Chowdary under the banners of GA2 Pictures and Geetha Arts.

Box Office Performance

As of February 21, Thandel has grossed INR 82.77 crores worldwide, with INR 71.62 crores coming from the Indian domestic market. The film was reportedly made on a budget of INR 75 crores.

OTT Release Date and Platform

Thandel is set to premiere on Netflix on March 7, 2025. The film will be available in its original Telugu version, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

