Allu Arjun’s Arya 2 has managed to open decently at the box office with its re-release. The romantic action drama was originally released in the theaters in 2009 and re-released on April 5. The film earned in the range of 1.1 – 1.2 crore gross with its advance sales in India and has registered the best opening for an Allu Arjun re-release.

Allu Arjun has been hailed for the phenomenal success of Pushpa 2 that turned into the highest-grossing film of Indian Cinema at the Indian box office with a collection of 1265.97 crore.

Arya 2 Re-Release Worldwide Box Office Day 1

Arya 2 opened at the box office with a gross collection of 3.74 crore worldwide. It missed to enter the top 5 spots. The fifth spot is claimed by Business Man 4K, which earned a gross collection of 5.85 crore on its opening day.

Surpasses Lifetime Re-Run Of Okkadu & 5 Others

Interestingly, Allu Arjun’s re-released film has surpassed the entire lifetime re-run of Mahesh Babu‘s film. Okkadu, in its re-run, registered a gross collection of 2.54 crore at the worldwide box office.

Check out the worldwide lifetime re-run collection of all the Telugu re-releases, which were surpassed by Allu Arjun’s film on the opening day.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi: 3.52 crore

Surya Son Of Krishnan: 3.40 crore

Indra: 3.38 crore

Orange: 3.36 crore

Jalsa: 3.20 crore

Okkadu: 2.54 crore

Arya 2 Re-Release Day 2 Ticket Sales

On March 6, Sunday, the second day of its re-release, Arya 2 registered a ticket sale of almost 10K from 8 AM to 4 PM on BMS. On average, the film is selling almost 1 – 1.2K tickets per hour on the online ticket booking platform.

Where To Watch Arya 2 On OTT

Rated 7.5 on IMDb, Arya 2 is streaming on Sun NXT in Telugu. The romantic film stars Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal. It is helmed by Sukumar, and the official synopsis of the film says, “Two childhood friends grow up differently to fall in love with the same woman.”

