Salman Khan’s Sikandar seems to slip brutally with no hold over numbers on the second Sunday as well. As per the early trends, the action biggie has failed to cross even 1 crore mark at the box office by 3 PM and this looks terrible for a superstar of Salman Khan’s stature to shrink at such a pace on the second Sunday itself!

Salman Khan’s Last Release

Interestingly, Salman Khan’s last release in the theaters Tiger 3 also registered almost 154% higher morning occupancy in the theaters on the Second Sunday than his current release. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the Spy Universe biggie registered 13.45% occupancy in the morning shows on the second Sunday.

Sikandar Box Office Day 8 Morning Occupancy!

On the eighth day, Sunday, March 6, Sikandar managed to register an occupancy of only 5.3% in the theaters, which is very worrisome. This number is almost 89% less than the best occupancy registered by a film on the second Sunday, which was by Vicky Kaushal. Chhaava registered an occupancy of 52.19% in the morning shows itself on the second Sunday!

While Salman Khan‘s film earned almost 5.25 crore on day 7, it might generate numbers in the same range on the second Sunday, which will be almost an 83% drop from the first Sunday at the box office. This is a huge drop since there is no new release at the box office.

Lowest 2nd Weekend?

Till now, Sikandar has garnered only 9.81 crore with Friday and Saturday numbers at the box office, and it would be a miracle if it touches the 15 crore total mark for the second weekend at the box office with Sunday numbers! The film, in 7 days, stands at a total of 115 crore.

