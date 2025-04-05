Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has completed 50 days at the box office, and after 50 days, the drama period helmed by Laxman Utekar stands at a total of 609.51 crore. Interestingly, it would still earn a crore or two over the weekend. On the 50th day, the film earned almost 50 lakh at the box office!

First Successful Period Film Of The Century

While the first-period film of this century was Shah Rukh Khan’s Asoka, which was released in the year 2001 and was a flop at the box office, the first successful period film of this century arrived in 2008 with Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai’s Jodhaa Akbar!

Chhaava Budget & Profit

Chhaava has been mounted on a budget of 130 crore at the box office and while it has earned a total of 609.51 crore in 50 days, it has also churned out a profit of 368.85% at the box office. This is almost 1286.46% higher than the profits earned by Jodhaa Akbar!

Vicky Kaushal VS Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan‘s Jodhaa Akbar, which was released in 2008, was mounted on a budget of 45 crore and earned 57 crore in its lifetime, churning out a profit of 26.67%. It was not a hit, though, and could earn only profits.

Check out all the profitable historical period films at the box office in the last 25 years, along with their budgets, collection, profits earned at the box office, and their box office verdict.

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)| 45 crore | 57 crore | 26.67% | Plus

Padmaavat (2018)| 215 crore | 300.26 crore | 39.66% | Plus

Bajirao Mastani (2015)| 125 crore | 184 crore | 47.2% | Plus

Kesari (2019) | 75 crore | 153 crore | 104% | Hit

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)| 125 crore | 279.5 crore | 123.6% | Hit

Chhaava (2025) | 130 crore | 609.51 crore | 368.85% | Super Duper Hit

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sikandar Box Office Day 6: Salman Khan’s Film Needs A Desperate 91 Crore More To Escape The ‘Losing Tag’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News