Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has become pretty well known all across the country thanks to his performance in films Joji and the soon-to-release Malik. While fans are excited for his next to hit Amazon Prime Videos, the actor has some exciting news for his Hindi speaking fans.

Advertisement

As per one of his most recent conversations, the actor may soon enter Bollywood. Shocked? Well, the actor spilt the beans and said that “talks are happening.” He also spoke about becoming a pan India star and more. Read all he said below.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Spotboye, the Joji actor was quizzed if he has plans regarding entering Bollywood. For the unversed, besides playing pivotal roles in Malayalam films, Fahadh Faasil has also featured in Tamil cinema and will be debuting into the Telugu industry soon with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. Talking about plans of featuring in Hindi films or if he has received any offers from there, the actor said, “Yes, talks are happening. Let’s see how it pans out.”

So, what kind of roles or films would he like to do in Bollywood? Answering this, the actor said, “I like Rajkumar Hirani’s films and I really enjoy them.” We would love to see a collab between Fahadh and Hirani – it would be stellar.

During the same conversation, Fahadh Faasil was asked if he imagined being at this point in his career when he first started acting. Responding to it, he said, “When I started, I kept wondering if even the Malayalis would watch my film. I was actually worried if my own people would see my films. Now, it’s more than what I could have asked for.”

Fahadh Faasil continued, “The fact that cinema is travelling across languages is in itself a big thing for me. It’s a big blessing to be a part of the industry at this stage. My generation is actually witnessing a big change happening across the world. I am very fortunate, and as in school I used to say, my timing is very right.”

We are excited about this news!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput Gets Brutally Trolled Online, Netizens Ask “Who Dresses Like This For Yoga?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube