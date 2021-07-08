Yash’s fans across the world are counting days for the release of one of the most anticipated films of the year KGF Chapter 2. The film was supposed to be released on July 16 but due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the release was postponed. Now the latest report reveals the new release date.

KGF 2 producer Hombale Films recently took to Twitter to announce that a new release date will be declared soon. The poster shared by the makers read, “The monster will arrive when the hall is filled with gangsters!! New arrival date will be announced soon.” The announcement about the release date has got all fans of the star excited.

Now several reports flowing on the internet indicate that Prashanth Neel’s magnum opus will release on September 9 this year which falls during Ganesh Chaturthi. While there is no official confirmation, it is speculated that KGF Chapter 2 will be released as soon as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is ascertained that the makers of the film will announce the final release date of the movie and the date will be decided once cinema halls are allowed to open.

KGF Chapter 2 will mark the debut of Sanjay Dutt in the Kannada film industry. He will be portraying the role of Adheera in the highly awaited sequel. Apart from Dutt and Yash, the film also stars Raveena Tandon, Achyuth Kumar, Ananth Nag, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Vashishta N Simha in crucial roles.

The film will be released in multiple languages —Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. While T-series holds the music rights in Hindi while Lahari Music holds the rights of the music in all south Indian languages. Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer of KGF 2 and Ravi Basrur is the man behind the film’s music.

