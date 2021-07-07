Mahesh Babu is very well known for the characters he has essayed in Telugu films such as Pokiri, Dookudu, Businessman, 1: Nenokkadine, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi, Sarileru Neekevvaru and more. But what if we tell you that Mahesh, one of the highest-paid Telugu film actors, cannot speak the language!

Advertisement

Well, in a past interview, the Telugu superstar admitted the same when asked by a journalist. While shedding light on the reason behind him not learning to read or write the language, he said he speaks it fluently. The actor added that he picks up his dialogues by listening to his directors narrate them to him. Read all he said below.

Advertisement

In a past interview with iDream Telugu Movies (published May 17, 2016), Mahesh Babu was struggling to memorize lines in Telugu. Responding to this question, the South Superstar shocked the host by saying, “I don’t find it hard, I don’t know to read Telugu. It’s as simple as that.”

Mahesh Babu, justifying this statement, said, “I’ve grown up in Chennai and my second language was Hindi, so I don’t know how to read Telugu. Fortunately I have a good memory – which i think is come from my father’s side.”

He continued, “Whatever the scene is, the director or the co-director narrates it to me. So I talk to them, I ask them and I ask them and say it.” Adding that he feels this has become an advantage, the actor added, “I think that’s become an advantage for me in my career. For when you don’t know to read, there are no modulations in your head, so it’s all spontaneous. But if you know how to read then you’ll kind of memorize it so much that you’ll have a modulation, I feel.”

Check out the video below:

Are you shocked by this Mahesh Babu revelation? For more such revelations, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Fahadh Faasil Wants To Play Shah Rukh Khan In A Film Like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Ripping His Serious Image!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube