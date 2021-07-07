Bollywood star Ranveer Singh turned a year older yesterday, and who’s who of the tinsel town had the best wished for him. Now his Thums Up ad co-star Telugu star Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and wished Singh on his birthday on Tuesday.

Mahesh uploaded a picture showing him with Ranveer on Instagram Stories. The picture was taken during an advertisement shoot they worked in.

“Happy birthday @ranveersingh. Wish you an incredible year ahead,” Mahesh Babu wrote.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is waiting for the release of his film “83′”, he also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in his kitty. Mahesh Babu on the other hand is working on last schedule of his debut production “Major”.

