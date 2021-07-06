Fahadh Faasil starrer crime drama Malik is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 15. The OTT giant today dropped the gripping trailer for the eagerly-awaited drama and fans are now eagerly waiting for the release. Now the actor has opened up about his role and his desire to do films like DDLJ. Scroll down to know more.

Malayalam-language crime drama film is written, directed and edited by Mahesh Narayan. Produced by Anto Joseph, the film also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Vinay Fort, Dileesh Pothan, Jalaja, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Sanal Aman, Dinesh Prabhakar, Divya Prabha and Parvathy Krishna in pivotal roles.

Fahadh Faasil and filmmaker Mahesh Narayan recently appeared on Film Companion and talked about the film with the host Anupama Chopra. During the conversation, the national award-winning actor had expressed his wish to do roles of boy-next-door like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

When the host asked Fahadh Faasil about his fascination with morally ambiguous characters, Fahad said, “It’s what given to me. I want to do a boy next door. I wanna do a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and all that but this is what I get.” He also revealed that no one has offered him anything close to the roles of a boy next door or chocolate boy. Mostly the actor has appeared in serious roles hence he desires to do a boy next door role to break his serious image.

Previously, Fahad Faasil had talked about working with Mahesh Narayan for the Malayalam-language crime drama Malik. He said, Collaborating with a brilliant director such as Mahesh Sir is always a pleasure. After the phenomenal success of CU Soon and Joji, which were also released on Amazon Prime Video, I am thrilled to be presented in another exciting release – Malik. The storyline of Malik is truly very special to me and we have put our heart and soul into making this film. I’m sure our viewers will also feel that after watching the amazing trailer. I hope that viewers across the world share their love and appreciation for this film too.”

Actress Nimisha Sajan also shared her experience working on the film. She said, “We’ve all been excited about this film and now with it finally premiering on a global streaming service like Amazon Prime Video, I couldn’t be happier. The film has a very unconventional and unique narrative that spans different time periods which was quite challenging for me to perform. I can’t wait to see how fans react to this masterpiece that Mahesh Sir has beautifully helmed.”

How excited are you for Fahadh Faasil’s Malik? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

