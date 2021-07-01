Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas to team up for a film after 11 years. Reportedly, the untitled film was announced in May and will go on floors later this year. Now the latest report reveals throws some light on the superstar’s remuneration for the film.

The Telugu superstar and Trivikram Srinivas had previously collaborated with Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). The forthcoming film will mark their third collaboration together and it is bankrolled by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations.

As per the Bollywood Life report, Mahesh Babu is charging a huge amount for his collaboration with Trivikram. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor will be getting a whopping amount of Rs 55 crore for the untitled film. Moreover, the makers are also considering naming the film Parthu. However, there’s no confirmation regarding the same.

The report further stated that Pooja Hegde is the front runner for the leading lady in Trivikram Srinivas’ film and it will hit the theatres in the summer of 2022.

The combo that everyone is waiting for is finally here! 🤩 After 11 long years, Super Star @urstrulymahesh garu & #Trivikram garu will team up again for #SSMB28 ⚡ Produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) garu under @haarikahassine banner. In Theatres Summer 2022 ✨ pic.twitter.com/C9enTm5teO — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) May 1, 2021

For the unversed, Pooja Hegde has previously worked with Trivikram Srinivas in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Going by the reports, the untitled film will mark their third film as well.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently working on an action thriller film Sarkaru Vaari Paata which is helmed by Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady in the film. Vennele Kishore and Subbaraj to prominent roles in the flick.

Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta will be producing the film under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, alongside G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

