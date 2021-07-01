Thalapathy Vijay fans, here is a piece of good news for you all. If you were thrilled with his performance in the super hit film Master, then let us tell you that the actor is all pumped up for his next project Beast. This film has been grabbing all eyeballs ever since it was announced. Makers have already got all the fans excited by releasing two look poster of the actor, and now we hear that the team, including Pooja Hegde, is all set to kick start the second schedule.

The two posters were released on June 21 and 22, respectively, on the occasion of film’s director Nelson Dilipkumar’s birthday. We know that you all want to know everything about the second schedule. Well, keep scrolling further to know what all we know about it.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, The second schedule of Beast is all set to kick start in Chennai. Now that the Government has decided to lift the ban slowly and steadily, film shootings are beginning to resume. This Thalapathy Vijay starrer is one of them which kickstarted its second schedule. Recently the actor was spotted with his leading lady Pooja Hegde at the airport as they headed off to Chennai for the shoot.

According to the reports, the second schedule of the shoot will go on for 20 days, and a dance number with a stunt sequence will be filmed. It is to be noted that a few days ago, Pooja Hegde began the dance rehearsal for Beast and also shared a photo on her Instagram. It will really be exciting to see her romance Thalapathy Vijay in this film.

From what we have heard, this film is going to be an action thriller. The two looks, which were recently released, showed Vijay all-powerful and handsome with guns.

For the unversed, the first schedule of Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast was shot in Georgia for about 20 days. Also, this film marks the debut of Pooja Hegde in the Tamil industry.

