South Superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who is basking in the glory of the last film Master that turned out to be a huge success, will be celebrating his 46th birthday tomorrow. He has been treated with a big surprise ahead of the special day. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Filmmaker Nelson Dipkumar and Sun Pictures unveiled a brand new poster of the actor from the film as a pre-birthday gift to the star. Fans of the actor are on cloud nine after the brand new poster has been unveiled. The actor in the poster looks killer in a rugged look wearing a white vest, black pants, holding a sniper.

Sharing the poster, the official Twitter handle captioned, “#Thalapathy65 is #BEAST @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja #BEASTFirstLook #Thalapathy65FirstLook” Take a look at the poster below:

Advertisement

After Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Beast poster was unveiled, fans took to Twitter to wish the actor on his birthday. They also seemed too excited to see their favourite star in the new look. The makers will also release a second look of the film tonight at 12 AM on the eve of the star’s birthday.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Waiting for a feast with this #Beast. Wishing you a very happy birthday @actorvijay anna. More power to the entire #beast team. #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay https://t.co/JGXPNBR0ZH — GK Vishnu (@dop_gkvishnu) June 21, 2021

Mass Action flick on the way. Advance Birthday wishes @actorvijay Sir.

Long Live. #BeastMode https://t.co/GykTFdLbXc — Vineeth Varaprasad (@VineethVarapra1) June 21, 2021

Superstar Vijay enjoys a massive fan following in the south. He is now creating a huge buzz for his 65th film ‘Beast’. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The film’s music score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander while cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa is roped in for the film.

The ‘Master‘ actor kick-started the shoot in Georgia in March and wrapped the first schedule in 20 days. The makers even shared a picture from the sets in April. The picture showed Vijay and Nelson Dilipkumar chatting on the sets of Thalapathy 65 in Georgia.

Apart from Pooja Hegde and Vijay, the film also stars Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, and Yogi Babu. While not many details are revealed yet, the film is expected to hit the theatres next year.

Must Read: Shekhar Ravjiani Slams The Remix Trend & Calls Them ‘Unimaginative & Hastily Put Together Numbers’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube