The gripping Tamil crime thriller, Trauma, which hit the theatres on March 21, 2025, is now ready to make its mark on OTT. With a blend of intense drama and shocking medical crimes, the film will make its digital debut tomorrow on a well-known streaming giant. So, if you missed Trauma’s theatrical run, its digital release is ready to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Trauma’s OTT Debut: When & Where to Watch

For those who missed the film in theatres, Trauma will be available for streaming on Tentkotta starting April 19, 2025. The streaming platform made the official announcement on their X account, sharing a gripping clip from the movie and captioning it: “Brace yourself for a wild ride! #TRAUMA, the mind-bending anthology thriller, starts streaming exclusively TOMORROW on @Tentkotta.”

Directed by Thambithurai Mariyappan, Trauma stars Vivek Prasanna, Prathosh, Ananth Nag, Chandini Tamilarasan, and Poornima Ravi in pivotal roles. The film’s haunting music, composed by RS Rajprathap, perfectly complements the film’s tension-filled atmosphere. Backed by Turm Production House, Trauma is a gripping watch for those who enjoy thrillers with deep societal commentary.

Plot Summary of Trauma

Trauma starts with the appearance of a typical romantic family drama. But, as the narrative progresses, it slowly dives deep into a world of hidden medical crimes, leaving the audience gripped by its slow burn and tense atmosphere. The plot follows an unlikely love story between two strangers, intersecting with a wealthy couple’s fertility journey. As the two stories intertwine, the dark side of untrustworthy medical institutes unravels.

The film cleverly juxtaposes the serious tone of medical corruption with the antics of two thieves who find greater success in stealing cars than money. This contrast adds a layer of dark humor to the otherwise intense narrative, making Trauma both thought-provoking and entertaining.

So, if you love intense thrillers with social commentary, Trauma is the perfect pick for your next OTT binge.

Check out the trailer of Trauma below:

