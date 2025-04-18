One of Kannada cinema’s most talked-about festival films, Mithya, has finally made its digital debut. The emotional drama, backed by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting today, April 18. After an impressive festival journey and a limited theatrical run, the film is now ready to reach a wider audience.

Mithya Finds a Digital Home

Mithya marks the directorial debut of Sumanth Bhat, who earlier worked on the Kannada anthology Ekam. The film first premiered at MAMI Mumbai in 2023 and later travelled to film festivals around the world. It earned praise for its heartfelt storytelling and emotional depth.

Despite glowing reviews, Mithya couldn’t pull crowds to theatres when it released in March 2025. The film’s “festival tag” kept casual audiences away, and it reportedly earned only ₹17 lakh at the box office. However, strong word-of-mouth and critical acclaim helped the film secure a streaming deal.

Starting today, April 18, Mithya is officially available to watch on Amazon Prime Video..

More About Mithya

The film follows Mithun, played by Athish Shetty, a boy fondly called Mithya. His life takes a painful turn after the sudden death of his parents. As relatives fight for his custody, Mithya is uprooted from Mumbai and sent to Udupi, a place that feels completely alien.

In Udupi, Mithya faces more than just a new home. He uncovers cracks in his parents’ relationship and starts questioning the circumstances of his father’s death. Director Sumanth Bhat has revealed (Via Times of India) that the story was inspired by a real incident that deeply moved him.

The cast also features Prakash Thuminad and Roopa Varkady in key roles. Music is composed by Midhun Mukundan, whose background score adds weight to Mithya’s emotional journey.

With Mithya now available on Prime Video, viewers finally get a chance to experience this poignant story from the comfort of their homes. If you’re a fan of character-driven cinema, this one is worth adding to your watchlist.

Check out the official trailer of Mithya below:

