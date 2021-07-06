The multilingual film “KGF Chapter 2” will have a new release date, Raveena Tandon, a cast member of the film, announced on Instagram on Tuesday. The film starring Kannada star Yash was earlier scheduled to release on July 16.

The film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster “KGF Chapter 1”.

Raveena Tandon uploaded the image of a warrior figurine with a message written on it. The message read: “The monster will only arrive when the Hall is filled with gangsters. His new arrival date will be announced soon. KGF Chapter 2.”

Raveena Tandon captioned the image as: “Witness the magnum opus come to life soon.”

The film, which is directed by Prashanth Neel, will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon is overjoyed as she was going on a road trip with her husband Anil Thadani recently. Raveena posted a video clip on Instagram on Tuesday, where she is seen sitting in a car beside her husband, who is driving.

“Rooaaaddtrip! Yaaayy!” Raveena wrote as the caption.

