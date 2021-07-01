If there’s one film that the Indian audience has been waiting for desperately is Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. The second instalment stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles and the release date of the film have been the talk of the town off late. Read to know when the film is actually releasing.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film enjoys a massive fan following among global audiences.

Earlier the reports stated that the producers are eyeing to release KGF: Chapter 2 on September 9th, 2021 but seems like that were just rumours. If the recent reports are to be believed, the release date of the Yash starrer hasn’t been finalised yet.

According to reports on Latestly.com, the Neel directorial KGF is in the post-production stage. Also, Yash and the entire team feel that they should have a theatrical release. Hence the makers will take into account the theatrical account across the country.

Not just the KGF team but we would also want the film to have a theatrical release. A lot of blood and sweat is involved when you shoot a film at such a grand scale and the kind of fan following the franchise enjoys, it totally deserves a theatrical release.

The second wave of COVID-19 has been really deadly for our country and the after-effects of the same have led to production houses taking some extreme steps to release their films.

The third wave of COVID-19 is also predicted by the medical experts around this month and next, so the producers are being extra cautious and taking their own time to decide when they would like to release KGF: Chapter 2.

What are your thoughts on Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2’s release date? Would y’all want to see the film in the theatre? Tell us in the comments below.

