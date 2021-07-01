Akshay Kumar’s Hindi-language spy thriller Bell Bottom, helmed by Ranjit Tewari, is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. As there’s still looming uncertainty over the film’s release in theatres due to the new Delta variant of COVID-19 scare, the star seemed to have joined hands with the filmmaker for another film.

Previously the makers of the spy thriller announced that the film releases in cinemas on July 27 after seeing a significant reduction in COVID-19 cases. However, now the situation has reversed. The Delta Plus variant has made the governments cautious. As there’s less possibility of re-opening cinemas, the makers are mulling over early release on Amazon Prime Video.

Amidst the tension, the latest report from mid-day claims that Akshay Kumar has agreed to star in a psychological thriller that will be helmed by Ranjit Tewari. The psychological thriller will be a remake of a Tamil film Ratsasan that starred Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul. The film revolved around an aspiring filmmaker-turned-cop who tracks down a psychopath.

Film and trade analyst Ramesh Bala also took to Twitter and wrote, “Tamil thriller Blockbuster #Ratsasan Hindi remake titled #MissionCinedrella (Sic). @Akshaykumar and @Rakulpreet will play the lead.” However, there’s no official confirmation from the makers on Akshay Kumar being a part of the film yet.

Ratsasan starring Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul was released in 2018. The film was directed by Ramkumar and produced by Dilli Babu of Axes Film Factory. The film seemed to have set a benchmark in Vishnu Vishal’s career with its magnanimous box-office collections. It was also featured in the top-rated Indian films list on IMDb last year.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi. The film’s release has been postponed multiple times owing to the coronavirus pandemic. A recent report claimed the film will be released around Independence day weekend. However, the makers have not yet confirmed the report yet.

