Telugu star Ravi Teja, who began his career as a lead actor in 1999 with Nee Kosam, is all set for his upcoming film. The 68th film in his career, Ravi took to his social media handle and shared some happy news for all his fans..

Revealing that the shooting for his 68th film has begun, the actor also shared a glimpse of the film’s poster on his Instagram handle. The shared poster showcases Ravi, whose back is towards the camera, sitting on a chair typing a letter on a typewriter.

“And it begins…,” Ravi Teja, who enjoys the moniker of “Mass Maharaja”, captioned the image. Unfortunately, the actor did not share any more details about the film.

This post of Ravi Teja had earned several likes and comments on the picture/video sharing app. Most replies to his consist of hearts and fire emojies. #RT68 is directed by Sarath Mandava

Tejas’s last release was “Krack“. The Telugu action film co-starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Shruti Haasan opened in January.

Ravi Teja is currently awaiting the release of his next titled “Khiladi“, an action comedy written and directed by Ramesh Varma. The film also stars Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi. As per reports, Salman Khan wants to remake this film of the Mass Maharaja, which is directed by Ramesh Varma. In the film, Ravi plays a dual role.

