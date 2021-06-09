Salman Khan’s latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai may have received negative reviews from critics and audience, but his loyal fans loved the film regardless of the reviews. The actor has successfully established himself as the action star in several remakes of south films.

The superstar’s 2008 film Wanted, which was the remake of Mahesh Babu’ starrer Pokiri, was a blockbuster at the box office. Now latest report claim that the 55-year-old actor is planning to star in another south blockbuster. Scroll down to know more.

As per Tollywood.net, Salman Khan wants to remake Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s Khiladi, which is directed by Ramesh Varma. In the action-packed film, Ravi Teja plays a dual role and the official teaser was released on April 12. The teaser amassed 3 lakh views when it was released.

The report further claims that the Dabangg star has watched the teaser and has acquired the remake rights of the Telugu film. Now he is planning to act in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film. A source has also revealed to the publication that Salman also asked Ramesh Varma to direct the film however, there is no clarity as to the filmmaker has accepted the offer.

For the unversed, Ravi Teja’s action thriller Khiladi stars two actress Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chowdhary Arjun. Unni Mukandan will be seen playing an important role in the Telugu film. It is also worth pointing out that the film is bankrolled by jointly produced Satyanarayana Koneru and Varma under the banner of A Studios LLP.

Devi Sri Prasad, who had composed a song Seeti Maar for Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, has also produced music for the Telugu film Khiladi.

