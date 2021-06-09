Sushant Singh Rajput may be no more with us, but his films will always be a very important part of our lives as that is the closest thing attached to the actor that all his fans have. Talking about his films, Raabta has completed four years today. Although the movie did not fare well at the box office, the Kriti Sanon starrer managed to grab a lot of attention at the time of its release. Did you know that the film was initially offered to Alia Bhatt, but she decided to walk out of it and this really upset SSR?

After the death of Sushant, fans slammed a lot of star kids, and it sparked a debate over the prevailing nepotism in the industry. It was reported that SSR, being an outsider, was ignored and left out by the bigshots of the glamour world. One such incident is that of Alia Bhatt walking out of the 2017 film starring SSR. The late actor had apparently expressed his disappointment over this in a cryptic post.

In 2015 there were reports that Sushant Singh Rajput will share screen space with Alia Bhatt for the first time for Homi Adajania’s Raabta. However, soon it was reported that the Raazi star had made an abrupt exit from the project, leaving the film in jeopardy.

The media reports had suggested that Alia Bhatt walked out of Raabta for Karan Johar’s Shuddhi opposite Varun Dhawan. Miffed with her decision, Sushant Singh Rajput had made a cryptic tweet back then and wrote, “It’s funny how people try to sabotage other’s project 4 seemingly personal gains. These frivolous stories u do make 4 a better script than urs.” This tweet was later deleted from his page.

This tweet was proof that Sushant was actually disappointed with Alia’s step of ditching Raabta for Shuddhi, which eventually got shelved.

However, today the Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer complete four years, and the least we can do is maybe watch the movie once again and pay tribute to the late actor.

