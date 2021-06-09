Sonam Kapoor is one actress who doesn’t shy away from expressing her views on anything and everything. This one time, the beauty got into a nasty war of words with writer Shobhaa De and called her a ‘p*rn star’ after she took a dig at her film and called it ‘I Hate Dumb Stories’. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

Sonam is celebrating her 36th birthday today and lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Advertisement

Back in the early days of her career, Sonam Kapoor appeared on the cover page of Vogue as the top amongst India’s 50-best dressed women. And while the actresses’ fans were going over the same, Shobhaa De took to her Twitter and wrote, “Sonam just doesn’t cut it in the s*x appeal stakes.”

For obvious reasons, this didn’t go well with the Neerja actress and she reacted to De’s comment on her Vogue cover shoot and wrote, “For a 60-something p*rn writer, I am sure she (Shobhaa) knows what she’s talking about.”

Now, Shobhaa De couldn’t take Sonam Kapoor’s reaction and tweeted, “I hate dumb stories,” taking a dig at her film ‘I Hate Luv Storys”.

Replying to the same, the Neerja actress tweeted, “Guys pls don’t take Shobhaa De seriously. She’s a fossil who’s getting no action and going through menopause.”

Ouch, that must have hurt.

Meanwhile, father Anil Kapoor wished Sonam Kapoor on his Instagram account with a lovely caption that read, “To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart… @sonamkapoor , watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it’s one of my favorite things about you. I’m so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can’t wait to be with you again… Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you!”

Happy birthday, Sonam Kapoor. Keep shining!

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Are In A Relationship, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Confirms Rumours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube