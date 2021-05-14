Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. She is not only regarded as one of the most beautiful women on earth but also an influential celebrity in India. While we all love everything that she does and enamoured by her beauty, some critics don’t seem to agree with us.

Aishwarya became a household name when she won the 1994 Miss World pageant. She has received numerous accolades, including two Filmfare Awards, and was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2009. In spite of all her achievements, what troubles the critics the most is her giggles.

Both Shobha De and Simi Garewal have often spoken about Aishwarya’s giggles. As per Filmibeat, Shobha said, “Here is an actor who has not been given her due because people are just so overwhelmed by Aishwarya’s beauty. They can’t seem to get beyond it, they can’t seem to get over her beauty. But, she has worked hard, she is disciplined, she is intelligent if only she would get rid of that giggle. We know that the giggle is part of her nervous charm, we have all learnt to love her despite the giggle.”

The report also cited how Simi Garewal had taken a jibe at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan keeps giggling during interviews and told in an interview, “There she (Aishwarya) goes giggling again. What’s with the giggle?”.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too once gave it back to them in her own way. Back in 2005, during the premiere of Bride & Prejudice in the US, the actress reacted to Indian media and other famous personalities taking a jibe at her giggle. Talking to Subhash K Jha, the Guru actress said, “When I landed there for the promotion of Bride, everything happened so quickly! I was on David Letterman’s show, and then in Chicago recording for Oprah Winfrey. They wrote about my clothes and appearance, but not about my giggling which a part of the Indian press seems to be obsessed with. Honestly, this is how I’ve been all along!”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also took an indirect jibe at Simi Garewal and Shobhaa De said, “In fact, (photographer) Gautam Rajdhyaksha wrote about my giggling habit in his book several years ago. So it isn’t an overnight affectation that I’ve acquired as part of my image. Please! Grant me more substance than that!”

