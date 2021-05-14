Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are royalty in the true sense. Be it the way they walk, the way they talk, elegance pours from head to toe in whatever they do. Bollywood’s one of the most stylish couples always keep giving us couple goals. But, today, we are not here to talk about their perfect love story or their oh so cute family. We are gonna highlight their fashion game which always makes this Nawabi couple a slayer!

Saif and Kareena’s little munchkin Taimur may hardly be able to put a step outside his house alone, but even his fashion statement never fails to impress us. We know that none of us can step out of our homes due to the lockdown restrictions so dressing up is out of the question. But, there is no restriction in getting some fashion tips from one of the hottest couples of Bollywood for the times when you and your partner will be all set to step out. You wouldn’t have to rack your brains then.

We feel they do not need to take many efforts in looking royal. Especially when they sport ethnic attire, we just go speechless. For a wedding function, you may attend in future, this Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan attire is just perfect. Bebo’s red salwar kameez with golden zari work and Saif’s pure white Kurta Pyjama paired with a Nehru Jacket is simply majestic. If this is not royalty, then what is?

It is not always that the couple decides to go contrast. Sometimes they even decide to twin and take our breaths away. Royal blue for the Royal couple! Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen wearing a Royal blue coloured lehenga choli with golden dots and a golden border accompanied by peacock blue dupatta. She completed her look with minimal makeup, a choker necklace and Jhumkas. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan did not experiment much and chose to go his normal way wearing a blue coloured kurta paired with a white pyjama and a darker blue Nehru Jacket above.

Can you guys stop looking so s*xy? We are totally confused about who to look at? Both Saif and Kareena are looking equally stunning, even when they decide to ditch their ethnic attire and go the western way. Bebo looks sultry in this sparkling blue gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, whereas her husband looks capable enough to make a million girls skip a heartbeat.

Black and Golden always make for a great combination, and Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan surely know that. We all know that Bebo loves to go a little overboard with her fashion game, but to balance it out, her hubby makes sure that he keeps his fashion game subtle. And maybe that is why these two together make a great combo. The 3 Idiots actress sizzled in a golden sequined work lehenga choli with her choli having a plunging neckline. Saifu kept it simple in a Black bandh gala and white pyjama.

It requires a lot of attitude and a little bit of styling to look good and well; Saifeena sure knows that. Look at the way these two pose in their pictures; you need to first learn that if you want your pictures to stand out on Instagram, this is the trick. Kareena wore a beige coloured Sharara with golden borders and mirror work paired with a choker neckpiece and heavy Jhumkas. Saif wore a simple marron coloured Kurta paired with a white Pyjama.

Well, we can keep going on and on about Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s style, but neither this space nor our words will be enough to describe their royalty.

