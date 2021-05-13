Ever since Nitesh Tiwari announced that he would be recreating Ramayan on the silver screen, fans are eagerly waiting to hear all the details about it. It was recently reported that Hrithik Roshan would play Ravana and Mahesh Babu would be playing Ram in the film. But, the question that arose was who would be playing the female lead? Well, your wait is over, guys, as reportedly two big names of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone have come up.

The makers of the film are looking for a perfect cast for their magnum opus, and what can be better than Hrithik, Mahesh, Kareena or Deepika? Keep scrolling further to get all the details.

According to reports in Bollywood Life, both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone are in the running to play the role of Sita in the big-ticket multi-starrer Ramayan. Bebo was earlier supposed to be a part of Karan Johar‘s mythological film Takht. Since the film is shelved now, the actress was particularly looking to play a mythological character. If she is the one who will play the lead, she will become the highest-paid actress since the budget of the film is said to be huge.

Talking about Deepika Padukone, we have seen her playing mythological characters like Mastani in Bajirao Mastani and Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. She was also in the talks of doing Draupadi, her own production, but the film is now on the backburner. However, if she joins Ramayan, she will have to let go of Draupadi and vice versa.

We cannot wait to watch who would be playing the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial?

Who do you think among Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan would suit best in the role of Sita in Ramayan opposite Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu?

