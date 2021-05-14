Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is finally released on EID as the star had promised to all his fans. The response to the film is phenomenal as expected. Even though the film was released on ZeePlex, Salman fans are thoroughly enjoying watching the film on OTT. So much so that Zee’s server was crashed due to such a surge in the number of users.

While the film was not released in theatres in India, but Salman fans overseas had the chance to watch it on big screens. Now reports reveal an estimate of the film’s box office collection in Australia and New Zealand for Day 1. Scroll down to have a look at the numbers flowing in.

As per reports, Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has managed to earn between 35-37 Lakhs in Australia and 5-7 Lakhs in New Zealand on its opening day. Box Office collection in UAE is also expected to have an amazing opening as the market is relatively safe and in good condition regarding the COVID-19 situation. Updated from the US is yet to be revealed. The box office collection of both countries will soon be revealed.

Meanwhile, the satellite, digital, music and theatrical rights of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Radhe has been acquired by Zee for a whopping amount of 230 crores. Since the theatrical release of the film is ruled out in India, Zee and the makers of the film had had renegotiation of the deal.

Bollywood Hungama reports that the makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Zee have agreed on a deal of Rs. 190 crores, which is Rs 40 crores less than the original deal. A trade source said to the publication, “After multiple discussions with Salman Khan, Zee has now scaled down the deal value of the film to Rs. 190 crores, as a theatrical release in India, is now out of question.”

