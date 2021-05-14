Ram Gopal Varma’s directorial Rangeela starring Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff, Urmila Matondkar, was released 25 years ago. The film was a blockbuster at that time. Over the years the film even became a cult classic but RGV and Aamir never worked together.

At that time RGV said that the actor who played a waiter in the film did better acting than Aamir Khan. His comments created a lot of controversy at that time. Now the filmmaker opens up why he never worked with Aamir after Rangeela and his controversial comment on the actor.

During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ram Gopal Varma said, “Aamir Khan is an extremely dedicated and passionate and very patient person, which I am not. I am a very impulsive guy, I want to see things happening now and Aamir wants to mull over it, which is good and works fantastic for him. But temperament wise we are very different and we didn’t really have followed, it was a certain misunderstanding post-Rangeela. I don’t have any bad blood neither does he have. Temperamentally we are very different, it’s not about the film per say. I am very impulsive which is my strength and weakness and he is very patient which is exactly the opposite of what I am.”

When he was asked about the controversial comment made against Aamir Khan, RGV said, “I am clearing this for the thousandth time. Khalid Mohammed was interviewing me and I made a technical point. People don’t understand how performance works. I mentioned in the context if Aamir says the line ‘Tu idhar ghuma na’. Now the expression on the waiter is what makes people laugh. It’s not the line. The line is written and Aamir said it flatly. But because so much laughter came we think it is Aamir’s performance. If I did the wrong casting of the waiter who couldn’t give a counted expression, the scene would have been flat.”

Ram Gopal Varma also explained how he was misquoted by Khalid Mohammed. The ace filmmaker said, “It is a technical point I was telling Khalid Mohammed and Khalid had some issue with Aamir Khan because he was refusing to attend some Filmfare function or something like that. He wrote the headline that the waiter was better than Aamir, quoting me. And at that time because there were no cell phones, I was in the South somewhere shooting a Telugu film. Aamir tried contacting me and I was not available and he thought I was not getting in touch deliberately. It made him feel that I actually said it. So he said something else in the press. By the time I met him, he wanted me to say that Khalid lied. I said he didn’t lie. It was my fault to expect Khalid Mohammed to understand the technical details of how performance works in a scene. I said it. Either he deliberately did not or he didn’t understand it, I don’t want to get into that. I said, ‘Aamir, the whole world has seen Rangeela and they loved it and that guy is in half a scene. Me saying that the waiter is better than you, in what way do you think it is going to make any difference. In Fact, it will come on me, because my saying that has not led to him signing for 100 films.’ But okay Aamir being a very sensitive and very good human being and at that point, what he himself was going through with the whole industry and Khalid Mohammed thing and all that, he felt betrayed and that’s my fault.”

The 1995 romantic comedy film received critical acclaim and was a box office success. The film was screened at the mainstream section of the International Film Festival of India. It also inspired the 2004 Hollywood movie Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!

