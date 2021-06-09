Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 36th birthday today and the diva doesn’t look a day beyond 25. Her extraordinary style and charismatic personality is known internationally but do y’all know, her parents used to only give her an allowance of $40 a week and hence to earn some extra money, the actress started working in Singapore and got fired within four days!

Advertisement

Sonam has time and again revealed that her parents have always tried to instil ‘middle-class’ values in her and the importance of money.

Advertisement

Once during an interview with Zoom, Sonam Kapoor revealed that she was given an allowance of $40 a week by her parents and said, “Contrary to popular belief, my parents barely gave me any pocket money. They told me ‘there’s no reason for you to get any extra money, you can do any classes you want, but all the extras like designer dresses and clothes, there’s no way that we’re paying for that’.”

Sonam Kapoor continued and spoke about the pocket money she would get from her parents and said, “That’s really nothing in Singapore; it’s a very, very expensive city. So I was like I need to make some money somehow. So I tried it and got fired in four days because I was so bad at it.”

Sonam Kapoor continued and added, “We’ve had a great upbringing, but both of them come from middle-class families, so they’ve instilled really middle-class values in us.” Although she admitted that her ‘tastes’ aren’t middle-class at all. “Tastes I developed myself. My parents have never bought me, anything designer. They’ve never bought me a car. I bought my car myself. And it took me three years to pay for it.”

Well, there’s no doubt about it. Sonam Kapoor is indeed a class apart actress in B-town.

Happy birthday, Sonam!

Must Read: When Sonam Kapoor Called Shobhaa De A ‘P*rn Writer’ After She Took A Dig At Her Film & Called It ‘I Hate Dumb Stories’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube