Everyone has heard a lot of ghost stories and an unknown presence around them. While many strongly believe that ghosts do exist, many don’t believe it to be true as there is no scientific evidence to prove it. Ranveer Singh too believed that ghosts do not exist but an incident changed his mind.

The Gully Boy actor experienced paranormal activity while shooting for Bajirao Mastani. The film was released in 2015 and it blockbuster. When Ranveer and other cast shot for a scene, he felt a supernatural power at that time. Scroll down to know more.

As per a Deccan Chronicle report, Ranveer Singh believed that he encountered something really spooky. According to him, the ghost was none other than Peshwa Bajirao himself which left him stunned. He said, “I used to not believe in ghosts until this incident. I really think I saw Bajirao’s ghost once.”

Ranveer also recalled the spooky experience and explained that he had this random thought while showering that what would happen when he encountered the ghost of Peshwa Bajirao. What transpired after has left him freaked out. He said, “It was a very trippy experience and I completely freaked out. I recall it as one of the most difficult days of the shoot. I thought I felt some kind of presence and something told me it’s him.”

Ranveer Singh further said, “I started to think about what if I encounter his ghost and connect to his spirit and all. I don’t know what made me think of it. But it was the following week that I felt it actually happen. I had a tough task ahead of me on that day of the shoot and I was praying hard to get it right. There was a black wall on the sets on which some white dust had settled and formed the pattern in the shape of Bajirao’s figure. It had the turban, the eyes, nose, the mooch and the arms. The resemblance was for all to see.”

He also said, “Yes, it could well be my mind playing tricks, but I had a strong instinctive feeling. I am not someone who believes in ghosts. But I do have my moments of superstition.”

The report also mentioned that everyone on the set, including Deepika Padukone, was stunned to hear his story as nobody else on the set has witnessed something like this.

