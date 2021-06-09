On Sunday, the news that veteran actor Dilip Kumar was hospitalised left all his fans shocked and saddened. Since then, we have been sharing continuous updates regarding the Ram Aur Shyama actor’s health. And we have another update now.

As per this report, the veteran actor stood the procedure well. Besides revealing the surgery being a success, one of the doctors looking after the veteran actor also shared some details about it. Scroll on for the details.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the veteran actor’s surgery went well. Dr Jalil Parkar told the publication, “The procedure was done and 350cc of fluid was removed in the presence of Dr. Nitin Gokhale and me. Dilip Kumar stood the procedure well and his oxygen saturation is 100 per cent. If all goes well, we shall discharge him on Thursday.”

For those who do not know, Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai’s Khar Hinduja hospital on Sunday morning due to breathlessness. Actress Saira Banu confirmed the same and said that he was facing breathing issues for the past few days, after which he was hospitalized. Since then, the veteran star has been under the care of senior doctors – Cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale and Pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar.

Dilip Kumar has been making regular visits to the hospital for medical check-ups and was last admitted to the hospital in April this year. Dilipji’s Twitter handle has also been sharing updates about the star’s health. On Monday, a tweet on his handle read, “Dilip Saab is on oxygen support — not on ventilator. He is stable. Waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration.”

On Sunday, a tweet on his handle had stated, “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe.”

