The films are all about fashion and style, but this means that an excess of clothes get used for shoots. It also means this leads to the creation of an immense amount of fashion waste. Haseen Dillruba star & Celebrated actor Taapsee Pannu is making kinder fashion choices as she opts for wearing sustainable outfits in her next Telugu film titled Mishan Impossible.

Advertisement

Taapsee is doing her bit to embrace sustainable sartorial choices to initiate a change and be able to create less textile waste. She will be seen wearing recycled and clothes made out of waste for her character in the film.

Happy with this conscious decision, Taapsee Pannu shared, “I always used to think that it’s sad that so many clothes we use during a shoot are wasted. They are kept lying in the boxes and ultimately, thrown away. Rarely do producers think of reusing or recycling them. I wanted to try and do my bit by using fabrics and brands that use biodegradable or recycled material for my outfits in the film. And with Mishan Impossible, I could do that.”

Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu added, “Most of the outfits I wear in this film are made out of disposable waste or biodegradable materials. I’m glad, the character I play has the scope for me to wear such clothes. I have loved the idea, which came from our stylist Indrakashi Pattanaik . I wish and hope to incorporate this thought in my other films, too.”

Indrakshi Pattanaik a National Award-winning costume designer and fashion stylist is styling Taapsee in the most sustainable way for the film.

Taapsee Pannu is known for working around different industries – and doing films in multiple languages. She is currently shooting for the Telugu film- Mishan Impossible. With Haseen Dillruba released recently her other upcoming lineup for 2021 include Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, Doobaaraa & a south release.

Must Read: Mahesh Babu Can’t Read Telugu! Actor Feels It’s An Advantage For Him & Here’s Why

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube