With mostly all theatres in India shut for over a year now, the biggest question is when will we get to see some Bollywood masala entertainers on the silver screen. One of the most awaited films – since last year – is Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, as well as Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Earlier today, a press conference was held for the acclaimed director’s upcoming reality show – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. While interacting with the media there, Rohit was quizzed on when this much-awaited cop drama will finally release. While answering that, he also revealed which contestants surprised him the most of the thriller-adventurous reality game show. Read on to know his answers.

Answer the question about Sooryavanshi’s release, Rohit Shetty said, “Sawaal yeh hai ki theaters kab khulenge. Sabse important hai ki vaccination hona bahut zaroori hai. Jab woh hoga tab jaake sab khulega, jab khulega tab pata chalega kya ho raha hai. Iss waqt I think, hum sabko yehi sochna chahiye ki dheere dheere sab theek horaha hai. Precaution lena bahut zaroori hai because abhi bhi sab theek hua nahi hai. (The important question is when will theatres open. Also, vaccination is important. When that’s done then theatres will open, when they do then you will know).”

During the press conference, Rohit Shetty got candid about which contestants surprised him the most on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Want to know who they are? Well, he said, “Muje jisne surprise kiya that was (Divyanka Tripathi). She surprised me kyuki pata chalta tha ki jab bhi yeh khiladi jaa raha hai tab darta hai ya nahi darta hai. Yeh nidaar hai.”

He continued, “Vishal (Aditya Singh) joh haar cheez kar jaata hai. So, I would say Divyanka and Vishal (surprised me). Arjun for that matter, masti masti mai bechara kar jaata tha.” Well, we are now eager to catch the show on colours to see how well the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants – especially these three – performed while facing the ‘daar aur dare.’

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr vs features Dare Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Maheck Chahal, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Anushka Sen. The show will premiere on Colors on July 17, 2021, at 9:30 pm.

