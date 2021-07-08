‘Marriages are made in heaven,’ they say. Falling in love with someone and marrying them is altogether a different feeling. Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in 1966 and have been inseparable ever since. The actress has time and again proved what love looks like. Today, we bring you a throwback of their wedding that includes Bollywood heartthrob Dev Anand.

Dilip Saab and Madhubala’s love story is known to everyone but do y’all know how Saira fell in love with the superstar? Let’s take a look at their love story.

Saira Banu was just 12 when she fell in love with Dilip Kumar who was already 34 by then. It was when Mughal-e-Azam was released and the young Saira was waiting to meet Dilip Saab at the premiere but he couldn’t make it and the actress was shattered.

Finally, when they met later, Banu recalled their first meeting in an interview and said, “When he smiled at me and remarked that I was a pretty girl, I could feel my whole being taking wing and flying rapturously. I knew somewhere deep within me that I was going to be his wife.”

Initially, the legendary actor declined a lot of offers of working with Saira Banu but couldn’t resist her charm and not to forget, the actress was really popular back in the day.

In his autobiography, Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow, Saab wrote, “When I alighted from my car and entered the beautiful garden that leads to the house, I can still recall my eyes falling on Saira standing in the foyer of her new house looking breathtakingly beautiful in a brocade sari. I was taken aback because she was no longer the young girl I consciously avoided working with because I thought she would look too young to be my heroine. She had indeed grown to full womanhood and was in reality more beautiful than I thought she was. I simply stepped forward and shook her hand and for us time stood still.”

In 1966, the couple got married and Saira Banu’s mother Naseem Banu played the role of cupid between the two love birds. Their age gap was the reason that their marriage became the talk of the town. And despite all odds, they proved their love for each other to the world.

Let’s take a look at their wedding pictures here:

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar on their wedding day, with mother Naseem Banu. pic.twitter.com/0FDIKVacMM — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) August 23, 2018

Those were the days .. Dilip Kumar & Saira Banu on their wedding night – Oct, 11, 1966.@TheDilipKumar @FilmHistoryPic pic.twitter.com/cGA2dFr1Ki — mukesh vig (@vigmukesh) February 9, 2021

Dev Anand and Kalpana Kartik at the wedding of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. pic.twitter.com/NnWNukACFT — Pal Inder (@palinder60) July 7, 2021

Did y’all notice Dev Anand in the picture with Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu? Our golden ear was nonetheless the best ERA of all time.

What are your thoughts on Dilip Saab and Saira’s wedding picture? Tell us in the comments below.

