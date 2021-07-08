Actress Karisma Kapoor on Wednesday posted a throwback picture that captures Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand in the same frame as her grandfather Raj Kapoor.

While Dev Anand died in 2011, Raj Kapoor passed away in 1988, and Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday.

Together Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar summed up the epitome of Bollywood stardom in the fifties and the sixties, and were known as the Triumvirate of the Hindi film industry. Karisma‘s caption reflected the notion.

“The legendary trio,” Karisma Kapoor wrote, with folded hands and red heart emojis accompanying the black and white Instagram image that has the three late legends dressed formally and smiling at the camera.

Many other Bollywood actors took to social media yesterday to pay their respect to Dilip Kumar. Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan were amongst others who posted.

Shah Rukh Khan, Shabana Azmi, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan were amongst others who visited his residence where the last rites were taking place.

Dilipji was laid to rest at 5 PM at Juhu Qabrastan yesterday.

