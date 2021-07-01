Actress Karisma Kapoor on Thursday shared a retrospective of her 30 years in Bollywood, with a flashback video clip of her hit songs on Instagram.

The video clip features a mash-up of Karisma’s popular song tracks from the films of the nineties and 2000s featuring her. Songs from “Hero No 1”, “Coolie No 1”, “Dil Toh Pagal Hai“, “Zubeidaa”, “Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge”, “Hum Saath-Saath Hain”, “Raja Babu” and “Andaz Apna Apna” among others, were part of the video.

Karisma Kapoor caption the clip by writing, “Replaying the memories with a dose of the 90’s #thirtyyearsofgratitude #90sjam”

Karisma Kapoor’s debut film “Prem Qaidi” released on June 21, 1991. The film was directed by K. Murali Mohan Rao and co-starred Harish. The actress was last seen on screen in her debut wen series “Mentalhood”, which released last year.

Minutes after her Instagram post, comments started pouring in from her industry friends and fans. Sonam Kapoor’s sister, designer Rhea Kapoor wrote “Fashion icon”. Lolo’s BFF Malaika Arora and Maheep Kapoor commented with heart emojis.

Karisma Kapoor’s fans went crazy and flooded her Instagram page with comments like “You were just fabulous. Loved watching all your movies. U should come back again.” “Such a phenomenal actress! Miss you on the silver screen,” wrote a fan.

