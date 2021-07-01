Navya Naveli Nanda Has The 'Coolest' Grandfather & Amitabh Bachchan's Picture Riding A Harley Davidson Is Proof!

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture on social media riding a bike, and his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda posted a comment stating grandpa was the “coolest”.

Advertisement

In the Instagram picture, Big B is seen riding a bike dressed in a leather jacket and sunglasses.

“…riding a Harley is a world of its own,” Amitabh Bachchan captioned the image.

Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, wrote with a fire emoji: “The coolest.”

Big B currently has a huge roster of films lined up. He will be seen in “Brahmastra”, “Chehre”, “Jhund”, “MayDay”, “Goodbye” and a remake of the Hollywood film “The Intern”, besides an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

It was recently that this grandfather-granddaughter duo made it to the headlines after Meezaan Jafri and Navya Naveli Nanda’s alleged affair rumours broke the internet. The Malaal actor was so awkward with this news that he found it too awkward to visit Amitabh Bachchan’s residence ‘Jalsa’ after this.

Talking about it, he said, “I think it was awkward for me to enter my own house because my parents were giving me looks. It did make it difficult in the beginning. I think we are fine now. It’s been a long time since that news had come out. I last went there when they hosted a Diwali bash. The entire industry was there.”

Must Read: Did You Know? Kareena Kapoor Khan Had Reportedly Asked Producers To Replace Bobby Deol With Shahid Kapoor In Jab We Met

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube