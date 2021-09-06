Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise came as a shock for many. His friends and family are still struggling to cope up with their tragic loss. The popular television actor’s rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill is still struggling to come to terms with his tragic demise.

Several reports claimed that celebs who visited Sidharth’s house have revealed that Shehnaaz is not in a good state. She is in complete shock and in denial. Now latest report reveals that the actress isn’t sleeping well, not eating enough, and is barely speaking to anyone.

As per a Bollywood Life report, a source revealed, “There is no coping to this loss and Shehnaaz will be in mourning for some time. Sadly, she isn’t sleeping well, not eating enough and is barely speaking to anyone. She cannot be left alone in this condition and Sidharth’s mother has been strong for her, and not leaving her side at all during this testing phase.”

The report further stated that Shehnaaz Gill was the one to find Sidharth Shukla “in an unresponsive state” on the morning of his death. Since then she is shaken and looked all lost in her world. The visuals of Shehnaaz from the crematorium have left everyone teary-eyed.

Four days after the death of Sidharth Shukla, his family issued a statement earlier today. The statement read, “It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special thank you to the Mumbai police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti.”

Sidharth is now survived by his mother and two sisters.

