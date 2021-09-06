Advertisement

After the roaring success of Star vs Food Season 1 featuring prominent celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and Pratik Gandhi, discovery+ today released the much-anticipated trailer of season 2 with the line-up of prominent personalities like Anil Kapoor, Badshah, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi and Zakir Khan. Premiering on 8th September, the trailer released today gives you a sneak peek of what happens when our favorites go behind the scenes, to serve a chef-approved gourmet experience for their special guests.

In partnership with Korea Tourism Organization, Star vs Food Season 2 is the perfect recipe of food tragedies, panic, a spoonful of drama, chaos, and hysterical laughter. Produced by Endemol Shine India, witness the never seen before avatar of your favorite celebrities’ struggle in the kitchen like popular diva Ananya Panday perfecting the art of beating eggs; the paparazzi’s favorite Janhvi Kapoor, imitating the salt bae, whilst honing her acting skills in the kitchen.

Advertisement

Versatile actor Anil Kapoor cracking up the chef with his one-liners, Zakir Khan’s unsavory jokes peppered with some cooking drama, and rapper Badshah’s priceless reaction after seeing his own cooking creation and many more such crazy cooking struggles along with delicious meals will definitely make you hungry.

Just like the previous season, Star vs Food, with a fresh episode streaming each week, the stars will be setting themselves up against the challenge of cooking where each will be paired with a professional chef to tutor them to cook delicious dishes for their loved ones. Featuring Mumbai and Delhi’s popular fine-dining eateries like Silly, Moner, Blah!, Chi Ni- The Roseate, Jamun, and Dashanzi, the show promises to be a delectable treat for audiences across the country.

In her experience on ‘Star vs Food,’ the Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor said, “The experience of cooking a Korean dish was unparalleled as I was on the knife’s edge this time unlike enjoying my meal in a restaurant. Korean is one of the most challenging cuisines to prepare, but Chef Basu’s passion encouraged me to attempt even after so many blunders and ‘Oops’ moments in the kitchen!! It makes me extremely proud to overcome my kitchen fear and nail something so difficult.”

Elaborating on her experience on the show, the youth Icon of Bollywood, Ananya Panday said, “My sister Rysa bakes and knows how to cook. I knew this won’t be easy for me as my parents have never seen me in the kitchen unlike my sister. So here I am, taking up this challenge and ready to shock my family with my hidden talent, may be. (Laughs).”

“It was super exciting to be a part of ‘Star vs Food’ as food is a big part of a Punjabi’s life but unfortunately, I can’t cook the way I like to eat! Hopefully, now that I have some professional training, I can try satisfying my palate with my own cooking”, said rapper Badshah in a candid chat.

On his experience Zakir Khan said, “I can cook up jokes in an instant but even the thought of cooking a meal was like a nightmare for me until Star vs Food came my way. Although I still don’t trust myself enough with cooking, I think I might find myself in the kitchen more often now!”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan X Money Heist – Is That Atlee Kumar’s Grand Plans For SRK’s Next?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube