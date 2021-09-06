Advertisement

According to the sources, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala and Richa Chadha have collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his web series on courtesans, Heeramandi and now sources close to the film claim that Wamiqa Gabbi has also bagged an important role in the series.

Heeramandi is SLB’s next project which portrays strong female characters and will allegedly encompass many dance sequences. The Grahan actress who has been a part of many regional projects is the new talk of the town. With her scintillating performance in the web series, Wamiqa has been on the radar of many Bollywood directors. Her performances have been appreciated and she has been approached by many A-list filmmakers.

It is every Bollywood actor’s dream to work and collaborate with SLB and looks like these stars might soon turn their dreams to reality. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a genre in himself.

He is known for his epic dramas with extravagant dance offs and powerful storylines. Heeramandi is one such project where the lives of the courtesans of Lahore will come alive. It allegedly focuses on the red-light area of Lahore. According to the reports, Wamiqa will be playing a strong character in the film and she will begin prepping for the role soon.

According to the source, “The show is currently is in full swing in pre-production and the cast is almost locked. Wamiqa is set to play a pivotal role and is currently in the process of finalising all the details for it. The filming will begin tentatively end of this year”.

