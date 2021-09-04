Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most succesful actresses in Bollywood. She is noted for playing a variety of characters in a range of film genres and has established herself as one of the leading actresses in the industry. But did you know she was supposed to star Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas? Read on.

For the unversed, Bebo is also well known for saying ‘no’ to some of the biggest hits of Bollywood like – Kal Ho Na Ho, Ram Leela, etc. There were several films she desperately wanted to star in but it could not happen for various reasons. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Devdas was one of them.

Not many know that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had approached Kareena Kapoor Khan for a film. She even had a screen test done for him but later, replaced her without informing her about it. This led to a misunderstanding between them. However, the differences were later resolved.

Bebo also spoke about it in an interview with Filmfare. The actress said, “Sanjay Bhansali has to make another Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam with me. I won’t leave him in peace till he does. I deserve it. And he knows it. Yes. I went to Sikander Kher’s birthday party. Kiron Kher who’s working in Sanjay’s Devdas said I must meet Sanjay. She dragged me to him. We hugged and became friends. I told him I was hurt because he screen-tested me for Devdas and then replaced me without my knowledge. But I’ve never ever said that he’s a bad director or that I’ll never work with him. The media just blew our differences out of proportion. You know I was like a child who wanted to be in his film. He was the first filmmaker I ever called. Anyway, Devdas is certainly not the last film he’ll make. He owes me a solo-heroine film.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan had previously said that she and filmmaker Karan Johar turned foes after she rejected to play the main lead in his film – Kal Ho Na Ho. Moreover, she also refused to even pick up his call to inform her decision to Karan.

