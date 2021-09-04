Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show is indeed a fun ride to be a part of every weekend. The new season has been making a lot of noise as Krushna Abhishek, Rochelle Rao amongst others continue to entertain us. But it seems one thing that will never be forgotten is Archana Puran Singh taking the place of former permanent guest, Navjot Singh Sidhu. Yet another dig has been taken and below are all the details you need!

As most know, Navjot Singh Sidhu was asked to step down from his guest seat during the 2nd season of TKSS. It happened after he was embroiled in a controversy post the Pulwama Terror Attack. Archana had to replace him and there has been no going back ever since.

Advertisement

Time and again, we see The Kapil Sharma Show team taking a jibe at Archana Puran Singh over replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sometimes it is Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and recently it was Sudesh Lehri. In the latest episode, it is the host who’s taking a dig at the actress.

This weekend’s The Kapil Sharma Show will witness Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra grace the show as special guests. They will be seen promoting their latest release, Shershaah. During a fun conversation, Kapil was seen flirting with the leading actress and she responded, “Do bacho ke baad bhi, Kapil?”

To this, Archana Puran Singh adds, “Ginni (Kapil’s wife) sun rahi hai tu?’ Kapil Sharma is quick to interrupt and added, “Tudwa do, tudwa do, unko (Navjot Singh Sidhu) ko toh uthwa hi dia, humara bhi ghar tudwa do.”

It seems digs to Archana over replacing Sidhu will never grow old! Isn’t it?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Gauahar Khan Slams Sambhavna Seth & Celebs Talking About Sidharth Shukla’s Family To Media: “Don’t Add To The Low Standard…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube