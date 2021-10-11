Advertisement

Esha Gupta is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses on social media. The beauty shared pictures on Instagram showing her sultry side by going topless in her latest pictures but this didn’t go well with the netizens who soon started reacting to the picture and asked her to put on some clothes. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Esha is quite active on social media and has over 5 million followers on Instagram.

Esha Gupta shared pictures on her Instagram with a caption that read, “Love today Love tomorrow”. The Rustom actress can be seen wearing a pair of denim jeans and has gone topless yet again with beautiful nature scenery in the back.

Esha Gupta’s picture has around 296k likes and over 4k comments. A section of social media can’t stop praising the beauty and how pretty she looked in the picture whereas, on the other hand, one section on social media commented nasty things about her topless picture and asked her to put on some clothes.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Esha Gupta, you poser! What breathtakingly beautiful pictures these are.

A user reacted to the Rustom actresses’ picture and commented, “Better put on some clothes.” Another user commented, “U dont have clothes.” A third user commented, “Mam shirt pehen lo warna kaali ho jaogi.”

Internet does become a strange place to be at times.

Meanwhile recently, Esha Gupta opened up on how she received humiliating remarks for her dark complexion. She told Bollywood Hungama, “I remember, initially, when I came, there were some actors who I’ve not even worked with… But they met me and said, ‘Tu apna makeup thoda kaala karti hai, gora kiya kar (Your makeup is very dark, you should make it fairer)’, and I was like, ‘Dude, what?’”

What are your thoughts on Esha’s topless picture? Tell us in the comments below.

