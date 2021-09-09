Advertisement

Often Bollywood actors are trolled for the way they are. From netizens trolling Shanaya Kapoor for her accent with Ananya Panday to calling actors ‘Dark’ for their skin colour; the internet becomes the most bizarre place at times. In a recent interview, Esha Gupta has opened up on actors advising her to do makeup that would make her look fair. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The Rustom actress also revealed that there was a time when makeup artists would deliberately try to mask up to her dusky complexion.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Esha Gupta opened up on humiliating comments that she would get from fellow actors in the industry with who she has not even ever worked.

Esha Gupta said, “I remember, initially, when I came, there were some actors who I’ve not even worked with… But they met me and said, ‘Tu apna makeup thoda kaala karti hai, gora kiya kar (Your makeup is very dark, you should make it fairer)’, and I was like, ‘Dude, what?’”

The Rustom actress further said, “There were also makeup artists who’d try to make me fair always, and then they had to paint my whole body, because my body doesn’t match my face. So suddenly I’m looking like a clown. I’ve done two multi-starrers, and they told me, ‘You’re the sexy one’, because black, the skin tone that I have, which is considered black in our country, that can only be sexy or negative, and fair skin has to be the girl next door and sharif (honest).”

What are your thoughts on Esha Gupta being told such things by actors in Bollywood? Tell us in the comments below.

