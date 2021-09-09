Advertisement

In February 2021, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child (together). While fans of the couple were excited to know what the couple has named their little munchkin, a few others were ready to criticize them for the same. It was only recently, around the time Bebo launched her book ‘Pregnancy Bible,’ that we knew the youngest in the family was Jeh aka Jehangir Ali Khan.

With a few still trolling them for naming him Jehangir, Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan recently took to social media and finally spoke up about it. From saying only parents have the right to give their kid a name to showering love on her ‘Bhabs n Baby Jeh,’ read on to know what she wrote.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan posted a cute picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan with her toddler Jehangir Ali Khan in her arms. Dressed in a black and pink two-piece swimwear, we see the Heroine actress planting a kiss on Jeh’s forehead, who wore cute blue shorts with whales printed on it. Along with this throwback picture from Saif and Kareena’s recent Maldives trip, Saba shared a lengthy note.

Speaking about Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan naming their second child Jehangir, the buajaan’s post read, “When a MOTHER carries her child within her and gives him or her LIFE.. ONLY she and the father ….are ALLOWED to decide.. who how and what the child will grow as…. And The NAME.”

Saba Ali Khan’s continued reading, “No one …NO ONE.. else , including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It’s her soul that has nurtured that baby. PARENTS are the only one with RIGHTS. Think it’s a reminder for EVERYONE to respect that . 🙏 Today … tomorrow. Forever!!!!” She ended it by saying, “Love you Bhabs n Baby Jeh. 💗😘 Kiss from buajaan too!”

Check out the picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan here:

On the work front, Kareena will soon be seen in the Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha. The remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, this Advait Chandan directorial marks the actress’ third collaboration with Aamir. Saif Ali Khan’s next, Bhoot Police, releases digitally tomorrow.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Thalaivii Box Office Predictions (Hindi): Kangana Ranaut Starrer Aims To Make The Most From Theatres Available

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube